Axne announces re-election bid in redrawn 3rd District; Hanusa still 'exploring options'

Cindy Axne, the lone Democrat in Iowa’s Congressional delegation, announced that she plans to seek re-election in Iowa’s 3rd District next year.

Axne had previously also considered running for the U.S. Senate or Iowa governor in 2022. She is serving her second two-year term in the U.S. House.

“Three years ago, I came to Congress to fight for Iowans and their needs. Since then, I’ve delivered tax cuts, disaster relief and critical support to Iowa's families and businesses,” Axne said in a social media post. “But my work is far from over, so I will seek to represent #IA03 again in 2022!”

Iowa’s 3rd District race likely will draw national attention as Democrats attempt to maintain their slim majority in the U.S. House. Democrats have a small voter registration advantage in the new 3rd District, which includes Polk and Dallas counties, plus much of south central Iowa. The district no longer includes Council Bluffs, which shifted to the new 4th District.

Four Republicans have declared their candidacy for the 3rd District race: state legislators Zach Nunn, former state Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, businesswoman Nicole Hasso and activist Gary Leffler.