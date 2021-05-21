Axne, Miller-Meeks vote in favor of Jan. 6 panel

“The destruction and death we saw on January 6th was unacceptable, and I’m committed to seeing Congress do everything in its power to prevent another attack on the seat of our democracy. Today, I voted with a bipartisan majority to establish an independent commission to confirm the facts and investigate the disinformation that led to that dark day in our country’s history,” Axne said through her office. “Just as Congress created a commission after 9/11 to learn what went wrong and what warning signs should be seen to prevent attacks in the future — so too must we gain a thorough understanding of the facts and root causes of January 6th in a bipartisan fashion to protect our democracy and prevent further violence.”