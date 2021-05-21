Axne, Miller-Meeks vote in favor of Jan. 6 panel

As expected, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne voted in favor of establishing an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act establishes a 10-person bipartisan commission, with five commissioners each appointed by the majority and minority parties in Congress, according to Axne’s office.
Axne is a Democrat in her second term representing Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa.
Her office noted the structure replicates the size and membership of the 9/11 Commission, as well as the scope of the commission’s authority to issue subpoenas, in order to secure information to carry out its investigation.
“The destruction and death we saw on January 6th was unacceptable, and I’m committed to seeing Congress do everything in its power to prevent another attack on the seat of our democracy. Today, I voted with a bipartisan majority to establish an independent commission to confirm the facts and investigate the disinformation that led to that dark day in our country’s history,” Axne said through her office. “Just as Congress created a commission after 9/11 to learn what went wrong and what warning signs should be seen to prevent attacks in the future — so too must we gain a thorough understanding of the facts and root causes of January 6th in a bipartisan fashion to protect our democracy and prevent further violence.”
“I owe it to my constituents to back any effort to document the full truth behind January 6th, and all of us in Congress owe it to the Capitol Police officers and others who put themselves in harm’s way that day, and in some cases gave their lives, to protect our very democracy to prevent a repeated attack,” she added.
Axne was joined in voting for the measure by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-2nd, who represents southeast Iowa.
Axios on Thursday listed Miller-Meeks as one of the most bipartisan freshman members of Congress, hours after she joined Democrats and 34 other Republican House members to back the legislation.
It’s a move that may come with blow back from within her own party. Most rank-and-file Republicans and former President Donald Trump, who still holds a firm grip on the party, oppose the investigation.
“See, 35 wayward Republicans — they just can’t help themselves,” Trump said in a statement Thursday. “We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”
Iowa’s two other GOP House members, Reps. Randy Feenstra and Ashley Hinson, voted against the bill.
The measure would set up a 10-member commission evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
Iowa Republican U.S Sen. Charles Grassley, in a weekly conference call with Iowa reporters on Wednesday, questioned the need for the commission.
Miller-Meeks told the Quad-City Times in an interview Thursday “we need to make sure something like this never happens again.”
“There is a great amount of concern of the security breach and the lack of security” at the Capitol, Miller-Meeks said. “A lot of blame has been laid at the feet of Capitol police, and I felt that in order to support the Capitol police, a bipartisan commission ... having the ability to have subpoena power was important.”
Miller-Meeks added while investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection are underway by congressional committees with Democratic majorities, “I thought a more fair, bipartisan process where there is equal representation would be important.”
The debate over the commission comes at a time when some Republicans have begun to downplay the severity of the Jan. 6 attack, in which one congressman compared Capitol rioters to tourists. And it follows last week’s ouster by House Republicans of Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader for her repeated rebukes and criticisms of Trump’s false claims of a stolen election and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot.
Miller-Meeks would not say how she voted with regard to stripping Cheney of her leadership position, but reiterated the House GOP caucus has lost confidence in her ability to present a unified message ahead of next year’s midterm elections.
“If I wanted you to know what I had for dinner, I’d invite you over to eat,” Miller-Meeks said. “I think it’s irrelevant,” adding the focus should be on “What’s Biden doing?” in regards to government spending, jobs and the economy, border security and instability in the Middle East.