Axne touts infrastructure plans during Council Bluffs stop

The American Families Plan will expand affordable child care and paid family leave, which Axne called part of a new definition of infrastructure.

Asked about lessons from the pandemic, Axne said, “what we’ve also seen is that even in the best of circumstances, no roads down, less traffic, we saw we were missing out on childcare, things like paid family leave, sick days.”

“The person working an hourly wage job that has to come into work even if their children are sick, that’s not a country that we should be in. We should be able to support people in those endeavors,” she said. “Every person who works works full time in this country should be able to make a living wage. We need to move toward a country where we understand that we’re all better off when we’re all better off.

“Whatever we can do to bring people opportunity are what I believe are truly infrastructure. It could be a road, and it could be broadband. It could be a sewer system and it could be a childcare center. Every single one of those things enhances our economy, creates safety for our community and puts money in people’s pockets.

“We have to learn that infrastructure adapts to the needs of society. Infrastructure isn’t one solid piece of cement that never changes. It has to be flexible and support the kind of work we do today.”