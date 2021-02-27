Axne voices support for House COVID relief bill

As of Friday House vote neared on a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd, voiced her support.
“Nearly one year since our first COVID-19 cases came to Iowa, this virus is still hanging over our communities and families. Tens of thousands of Iowans are out of work, and many more are fighting to make ends meet, protect their parents and children, and keep a roof over their heads and food on their tables,” Axne, who represents Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa, said through her office.
The House was expected to pass the late Friday, the Associated Press reported.
Axne’s office detailed key provisions of the bill:
• Direct payments of up to $1,400 per adult and $1,400 per dependent for individuals making up to $100,000 and joint filers making up to $200,000.
• Dependents will be eligible for direct payments regardless of age.
• $400 per week in supplemental federal unemployment benefits through Aug. 29 and an extension of eligibility for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs to allow up to 74 weeks of benefits.
• $36 billion in rental and mortgage assistance, including $200 million in funding for rural rental assistance and housing counseling services.
• $40 billion to support child care center operations and protect access to affordable care, and an increase in the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 per child and $3,600 if the child is under the age of 6.
• $25 billion for a new restaurant assistance fund, $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, and $15 billion for Economic Impact Disaster Loans (EIDL), as well as an extension of the Employee Retention Tax Credit.
• $168 billion for schools, including both primary and secondary educational institutions to support safe reopening, teacher and student safety. The American Rescue Plan also includes vital support for state and local governments, a provision that Rep. Axne has fought for since introducing her own bipartisan legislation to address local budget shortfalls last May.
The AP reported Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic.
The three Republican members of Iowa’s House delegation, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-4th, Ashley Hinson, R-1st and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-2nd, have expressed opposition the bill.
Democrats and President Joe Biden counter that a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful recovery from the pandemic. The Democrats’ goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by mid-March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.
“The American Rescue Plan prevents current protections from lapsing, puts money in the pockets of those who are struggling, and enables our health care professionals to quickly and efficiently ramp up our vaccination efforts so that we can finally put this pandemic behind us,” Axne said. “I’m proud to vote for this comprehensive legislation, and urge my Senate colleagues to approve it quickly to ensure benefits are distributed without delay.”
The Senate, which Democrats control with a tie-breaking vote from the vice president, will consider the bill next.
Axne’s office said Iowa’s local governments are expected to receive roughly $1.2 billion, and the State of Iowa will receive an additional $1.39 billion.
“I’ve heard from mayors in towns across southwest Iowa — from Council Bluffs to Creston and over to Des Moines — who’re projecting revenue losses because of COVID-19,” Axne said. “This package delivers on our promise to protect local services from disastrous budget cuts, and I’m pleased that towns across Iowa will have the support they need to close their deficits from last year.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.