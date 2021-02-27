Axne voices support for House COVID relief bill

• $40 billion to support child care center operations and protect access to affordable care, and an increase in the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 per child and $3,600 if the child is under the age of 6.

• $25 billion for a new restaurant assistance fund, $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, and $15 billion for Economic Impact Disaster Loans (EIDL), as well as an extension of the Employee Retention Tax Credit.

• $168 billion for schools, including both primary and secondary educational institutions to support safe reopening, teacher and student safety. The American Rescue Plan also includes vital support for state and local governments, a provision that Rep. Axne has fought for since introducing her own bipartisan legislation to address local budget shortfalls last May.

The AP reported Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic.

The three Republican members of Iowa’s House delegation, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-4th, Ashley Hinson, R-1st and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-2nd, have expressed opposition the bill.