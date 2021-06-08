Earmarks are back and 3 Iowa lawmakers want more than $51M for projects; $900K request for Council Bluffs housing

The rainforest project never was funded. When the GOP gained control of the House in 2011, tea party Republicans chose to eliminate the practice. In his State of the Union address that year, Democratic President Barack Obama promised to veto any bill containing earmarks, saying “the American people deserve to know that special interests aren't larding up legislation with pet projects.”

Hinson and Axne don’t see it that way. Their requests are not adding spending to the federal budget. Instead, according to Hinson, who sits on the House Appropriations and Budget committees, they are asking that “money already being designated to certain federal programs be allocated to these projects within those programs.”

For example, Hinson said, she and Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos are asking that the Army Corps of Engineers “prioritize the already-authorized Mississippi River locks and dams improvement project within its plans for the next fiscal year, instead of allowing that critical project to sit on the back burner any longer.”

It’s an example of reaching across the aisle — and the river — “to work together in a constructive way that respects taxpayers,” Hinson said. “This project is of critical economic importance to both of our district’s economies.”