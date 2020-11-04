Election 2020: Feenstra wins election over Scholten to be successor to Steve King in Iowa 4th

"The turnout by Democrats across the state of Iowa was abysmal ... Counties I did well in last time, we got smoked," Scholten added.

Scholten had pointed with pride to the fact that he had visited all 374 towns in the district at least once, traveling in his Winnebago which he nicknamed Sioux City Sue.

Feenstra has served three four-year terms in the Iowa Senate. He rose in his caucus to become assistant majority leader and chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy. In that role, he was a key architect of legislation that overhauled the state's individual income tax system and produced the largest tax cut in the state's history, according to GOP backers.

For the first time in 18 years, all of Northwest Iowa and much of North Central Iowa will be represented in the U.S. House by someone other than King, who lives in Kiron.

A few weeks ago, King told The Journal he wouldn't comment on whether he would endorse Feenstra. On Tuesday morning, King tweeted, "I enthusiastically voted for Trump first thing this morning but I couldn’t get my hand to fill in the oval for the Republican nominee for Congress."