Ernst campaign reports $3.6 million fundraising haul
0 comments
top story

Ernst campaign reports $3.6 million fundraising haul

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst’s U.S. Senate re-election campaign reported Tuesday raising $3.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.

Ernst’s campaign also reported finishing the period with more than $9.1 million in its campaign account, which it said was the largest publicly available cash-on-hand total of any Iowa candidate in recent history.

Ernst is finishing her first, six-year term in the U.S. Senate. She faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in the November election.

“Team Joni is energized by the grassroots momentum that continues to build as Joni crisscrosses the state and visits with Iowans,” Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said in a statement.

Greenfield’s campaign previously reported raising more than $6 million during the same period.

All figures are according to the campaigns, because neither has officially filed its fundraising report for the three-month reporting period, which covers April through June. The filing deadline was Wednesday.

Joni Ernst new mug

Ernst

 AP photo
0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B
Govt. & Politics

AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.

+10
Sessions vies for Senate comeback in race shadowed by Trump
Govt. & Politics

Sessions vies for Senate comeback in race shadowed by Trump

  • Updated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seeking a political comeback, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to beat out ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff and reclaim the Alabama Senate seat he held for decades. To do that, Sessions also has to go through President Donald Trump.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News