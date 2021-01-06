Ernst condemns 'anarchy' at U.S. Capitol: 'A betrayal of American ideals'

Iowa's Senate and Congressional delegation were sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon as the U.S. Capitol went on lock down after Trump supporters broke through police barricades and made their way into the Capitol Building.

An aide to Republican Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley said he could not comment on Grassley's location for security reasons, but that he was with his usual capitol police protective detail. Grassley is third in line to the president.

Grassley's Twitter account later tweeted, "Thank you for your concern. Senator Chuck Grassley is in a secure location."

Grassley's office later emailed a statement from the senator:

“Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. This was not a demonstration of any of our protected, inalienable rights. These were un-American acts worthy only of condemnation. Those who plowed over police barricades, ignored law enforcement or desecrated our monument to representative democracy flouted the rule of law and disgraced our nation," Grassley said. "I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms and perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."