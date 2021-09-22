 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernst continues to push for ‘war on terror’ memorial
0 comments
top story

Ernst continues to push for ‘war on terror’ memorial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20201029_new_ernst_4

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst welcomes guests during a campaign stop at the Pottawattamie County GOP headquarters in Council Bluffs on Oct. 28, 2020.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Despite a setback, combat veteran U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst continues to push for a memorial on the National Mall to honor the men and women who have served in the nation’s longest war, the Global War on Terrorism.

Ernst, an Iowa Republican who commanded 150 troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, asked for unanimous consent to proceed with building the memorial to honor the service members killed in combat there, including former Iowan Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, she said during Senate debate Monday.

“It is the least we in Congress can do for the men and women who have given so much,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, West Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin objected, raising concern about building the memorial on the National Mall. Manchin, who chairs a committee overseeing national monuments, called for it be built in a “high profile” area, but not on the mall.

The memorial belongs on the mall near those honoring service members from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, Ernst and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said in a news conference Tuesday. That’s been endorsed by six former secretaries of defense from Democratic and Republican administrations.

Ernst’s attempt to get work started on the memorial follows introduction of a resolution with 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, to honor American military members who served in Afghanistan. And this week, Iowa U.S. House members Reps. Cindy Axne, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Randy Feenstra and Hinson offered a similar amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to honor those who served over the past 20 years.

Legislation authorizing the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, a private foundation, to begin the process of pursuing the construction of a memorial on the National Mall without using federal funds was approved by Congress in 2017.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
Govt. & Politics

Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden goes before the United Nations this week eager to make the case for the world to act with haste against the coronavirus, climate change and human rights abuses. His pitch for greater global partnership comes at a moment when allies are becoming increasingly skeptical about how much U.S. foreign policy really has changed since Donald Trump left the White House.

+4
Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push
Govt. & Politics

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
Govt. & Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert