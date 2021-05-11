Ernst defends Cheney, accuses GOP of engaging in 'cancel culture'

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., seems all but certain to be tossed from her No. 3 House GOP job Wednesday after repeatedly challenging former President Donald Trump’s false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud.

A small number of Republicans have spoken out in Cheney's defense.

"Cancel culture is cancel culture, no matter how you look at it," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told reporters Monday. “And unfortunately I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party.”

Ernst, who is the Senate GOP's conference vice chair, noted that she supports Trump and his policies, so she and Cheney aren't coming from the same place, "but I still think we shouldn't be trying to cancel voices." Her comments were reported by the Hill news site.

"What we can do is come together and try to win seats in 2022. I think that's what all of us should be focused on," Ernst said, adding that she thought the fight over Cheney was a distraction from that.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah also have voiced support for Cheney.