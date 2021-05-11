Ernst defends Cheney, accuses GOP of engaging in 'cancel culture'

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., seems all but certain to be tossed from her No. 3 House GOP job Wednesday after repeatedly challenging former President Donald Trump’s false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud.
A small number of Republicans have spoken out in Cheney's defense.
"Cancel culture is cancel culture, no matter how you look at it," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told reporters Monday. “And unfortunately I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party.”
Ernst, who is the Senate GOP's conference vice chair, noted that she supports Trump and his policies, so she and Cheney aren't coming from the same place, "but I still think we shouldn't be trying to cancel voices." Her comments were reported by the Hill news site.
"What we can do is come together and try to win seats in 2022. I think that's what all of us should be focused on," Ernst said, adding that she thought the fight over Cheney was a distraction from that.
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah also have voiced support for Cheney.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her leadership post in the chamber, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues “need to make a change.”
Cheney's willingness to call out Trump has turned Republicans from all portions of the GOP spectrum against her. She has criticized Trump's role in inciting his supporters’ attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as electoral votes were being formally certified. And she was among just 10 Republicans to support the House’s vote to impeach him the following week.
Among Republicans in the House, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has been vocal in pushing back against Trump’s false assertions about the 2020 election. Other Cheney defenders include Reps. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Peter Meijer of Michigan.
Cheney’s job as chair of the House Republican conference includes formulating party messaging. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., an early Trump critic who has embraced him over the past two years, seems likely to replace her, though McCarthy might delay that second vote.
Cheney critics have argued that whatever her personal beliefs, a leader should not stray from the party line. They say her fight with Trump is complicating Republican efforts to concentrate on next year’s elections, when they hope to win control of the House.