Ernst, Grassley join call for defense department to speed up sexual assault response

DES MOINES — Iowa’s Republican U.S. Senators, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, have signed a bipartisan letter expressing their disappointment with the Pentagon’s proposed timeline for implementing newly recommended measures to sexual assault in the military.

The U.S. defense department in September announced its plan to implement recommendations put forth in a report from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault, which was ordered by President Joe Biden.

The proposal includes implementation of some measures between 2027 and 2030, according to the senators’ letter.

More than 20,000 active U.S. service members may have experienced sexual assault, according to the most recent study from the defense department.

The letter, addressed to U.S. Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin and signed by eight U.S. senators, including Ernst and Grassley, expresses frustration that the defense department’s proposed implementation is too slow, calling it a “vague approach and lax timeline.”

“This approach does not rise to the challenge of addressing the crippling and endemic sexual assault crisis afflicting our nation’s military,” the letter says.