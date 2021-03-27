Ernst, Hinson push for federal dollars for child care

“As we work to rebuild our economy, it is incredibly important that we prioritize expanding trustworthy child care options for working families in Iowa,” the Marion Republican said.

She noted that her predecessor, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, introduced this legislation in the 116th Congress with Ernst.

It’s not a new issue for Hinson, who worked to expand the state’s child care tax credit during her four years in the Iowa House, a spokeswoman said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ernst said she helped secure nearly $32 million for Iowa’s child care workers and providers through the Community Development Block Grant program.

During a visit to a public-private partnership child care center in Glidden in February, she announced her support for the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act to increase competitive grants to Iowa to address child care “deserts” and help fund projects like the one she visited.

In many rural communities, Ernst said, the problem of more children than child care providers is reflected in the number of working mothers who left the workforce during the pandemic.

The ACCESS Act has attracted support from Iowans and Iowa community groups, including the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance, Cedar Valley Growth, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, the Black Hawk County Child Care Coalition and Exceptional Persons Inc., according to Ernst.