Ernst looking to keep those convicted of sexual assault out of U.S.

Specifically, she said, it would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 to include sexual assault and other forms of aggravated sexual violence as a disqualifying crime for foreign applicants for residence in the United States, and deportable for non-citizen resident immigrants.

“A key challenge and easy fix we must address immediately is ensuring sexual predators and criminals are identified, stopped and deported,” said Ernst. “This measure is a common-sense solution to modernize the immigration system and combat sexual violence and those seeking to exploit our laws.”

Currently, Ernst has 11 Republican co-sponsors for the bill and is hoping to attract bipartisan support.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the co-sponsors, said the act would explicitly add sexual assault and aggravated sexual violence to the definition of “aggravated felony” in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Under the act, individuals who commit aggravated felonies are deportable from the U.S. and subject to expedited removal.

“The crisis at our southern border has gotten out of control, with record-breaking illegal border crossings in recent months,” he said. “On top of that, there are circumstances where we’re letting folks into our country who have not been properly vetted.

“We should not allow sexual predators into our country. Plain and simple. This common-sense legislation will provide additional federal protections to help keep predators off our streets.”