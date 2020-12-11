Farm groups welcome Vilsack’s return to USDA

In addition to growing food, fuel production has become an important part of the farm income picture. So Vilsack’s nomination is good news on that front, said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

“It’ll be great to have an Iowan at the helm of USDA that understands the challenges facing the family farmers who dominate American agriculture,” Shaw said. “Vilsack knows firsthand the importance of robust biofuels markets at home and abroad to the economic vitality of the farm economy. He has stood up for the (Renewable Fuel Standard) and expanded exports.”

Vilsack has been involved in “innovative solutions” like the Biofuels Infrastructure Program that really began the growth of E15 availability, he said, with grants to enable expanded distribution of the higher blend of ethanol.

Vilsack also understands the importance of USDA’s roles in rural communities beyond the farm, Judge said. She expects him to push hard to see rural America more connected to the internet “so we have a fighting chance to develop our economy and our kids have fighting chance to get an education.”

With record-low interest rates, Vilsack might step up USDA investment in rural housing, too, she said. In many rural communities, the housing stock is old or non-existent.