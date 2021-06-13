Former interpreter living in Iowa who helped U.S. military faces deadly deportation

DES MOINES — The terrorists rode on motorcycles to the home in Afghanistan. They wore masks and carried guns. They came upon a little boy, grabbed him by the neck and demanded he bring them bread. If he didn’t, they would harm him and his family, they said.

The little boy was 9 years old. He had never seen a gun before. He was scared. He did as they asked.

That interaction, decades later, could prove to be a death sentence for Zalmay Niazy — an Iowa Falls man and the little boy in that story.

A decade after the day he brought a piece of bread — “A piece no bigger than a cell phone” — to those terrorists, Zalmay Niazy, who had learned English as a child, worked as an interpreter for U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. He did that for three years, from 2007 to 2009, putting his life in danger both at work — he was wounded in multiple bombings — and at home, where Taliban forces threatened him and his family. The Taliban in 2008 made good on its threats, killing Niazy’s uncle, he said.

A few years later, Niazy’s employer sent him to a work conference in Washington, D.C. Niazy made plans to not only attend the conference, but while in the U.S. apply for political asylum under a program created for former interpreters who aided U.S. military — like Niazy.