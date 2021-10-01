 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at University of Iowa
0 comments

Former VP Mike Pence to speak at University of Iowa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20201002_new_pence_27

Vice President Mike Pence points to the crowd while speaking to supporters during his stop at PVS Structures in Carter Lake, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa City on Nov. 1 to speak at the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series.

Pence, the foundation’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, will speak 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. Ticketing information will be released in the coming days.

In addition to visiting the UI, Pence will speak at Texas A&M and a number of other college campuses.

His lecture will be sponsored by the UI Young America’s Foundation chapter. The foundation, founded in 1960, has several high school and college chapters that advocate conservative ideas through activism and speaker events.

Pence was in Iowa earlier this year for a fundraiser for Republican U.S. House Rep. Randy Feenstra and spoke at the Family Leader summit.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
EXPLAINER: What's behind all the drama in Congress?
Govt. & Politics

EXPLAINER: What's behind all the drama in Congress?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The drama and deadlines driving action on Capitol Hill right now can be disorienting. Democrats are trying to pass more than $4 trillion in infrastructure and social programs at the center of President Joe Biden’s agenda — and at the same time avert a government shutdown and prevent a federal default that could send financial markets crashing.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert