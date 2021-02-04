Grassley anticipates smooth Senate confirmation for Vilsack; criticizes Ga. Rep. Greene

Iowa’s Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley said he anticipates a smooth Senate confirmation of Democratic former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack as President Joe Biden’s pick to again head the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Pretty soon, I think he will be Secretary Vilsack again,” Grassley told reporters Wednesday.

Grassley introduced Vilsack for his confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The committee advanced Vilsack’s nomination by voice vote just hours after conducting an overwhelmingly cordial hearing, setting up what Grassley expects will be a quick Senate confirmation — potentially as soon as this week.

Vilsack, the former two-term Iowa governor, previously served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for eight years in the Obama administration.

“I believe he will be a voice of reason within the administration on the future of biofuels, and I’m sure he’s going to be a great advocate for American agriculture in foreign markets,” Grassley said. “I think Secretary Vilsack will bring a good voice to the appreciation of the family farmer and spotlight their contributions to agriculture and what that great contribution does ... to make our society better.”