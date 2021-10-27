Grassley blasts feds looking into threats against school board members

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday for creating a federal law enforcement task force in response to threats faced by school board members.

“It seems a far reach,” Grassley told reporters when asked about Garland’s memo outlining measures to address what the attorney general called “the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.”

Garland created a task force, including the FBI and the Department of Justice’s criminal and national security divisions, to work with local officials to address “threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

“The last thing the Justice Department and FBI need is a vague memo to unleash their power — especially when they've shown zero interest in holding their own accountable,” Grassley said.

He also used the committee hearing to raise his concerns about Justice’s handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, reversing the firing of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other controversies, such as the FBI failure to investigate complaints that Olympics gymnastics coach Larry Nassar sexually assaulted athletes.