Grassley defends ‘yes’ vote on infrastructure bill

The broadband funds, he said, are on top of existing funds — from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Communications Commission. Regardless of the source, “I’m going to want to make sure that the money doesn’t go to places where they have good services already.”

Another key was the $3.4 billion for highways and an additional $431 million to help rebuild the 23 percent of Iowa’s bridges that are structurally deficient.

“That means they are unsafe or a little unsafe,” he said, “and I’ve been hearing from county supervisors and the Iowa Department of Transportation how bad we are. We are the worst of the 50 states.”

He also pointed out that much of the funding in the bipartisan infrastructure package would have been appropriated through the motor fuel tax formula.

“Even without the bill, we would be spending half of that normally” based on the formula in place since the development of the interstate highways system, Grassley said.

Other highlights of the bill for Iowa are $638 million to upgrade water lines and replace lead pipes, $305 million over five years to improve public transportation and $120 million for airport modernization.