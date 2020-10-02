Grassley doubts Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare

CEDAR RAPIDS — Democrats’ concerns that confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court could spell the end of the Affordable Care Act may be misplaced, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Grassley, a member of the Judiciary Committee that is scheduled to begin hearings on Barrett’s conformation Oct. 12, said Wednesday he has doubts the ACA, also known as Obamacare, will be struck down by the court, at least not in its entirety.

The Iowa Republican met with Barrett on Tuesday and came away convinced that she agrees with his position that “judges should interpret the law and constitution based on written word and legislative history.”

“It is not their job to make law from the bench,” Grassley told reporters. “That’s my responsibility because you can’t vote lifetime appointed judges out of office.”

He pushed back on Democratic suggestions that Republicans are rushing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by confirming Barrett, possibly ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Democrats, who hope to control the White House and Senate after the election, have warned that Barrett will be an “anti-ACA justice” who could cast the deciding vote to strike down the ACA.