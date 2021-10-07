 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grassley: Facebook practices, if true, are ‘immoral’
0 comments
top story

Grassley: Facebook practices, if true, are ‘immoral’

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 elections in a moneymaking move that a company whistleblower alleges contributed to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

 RICHARD DREW, ASSOCIATED PRESS

If the Facebook policies and practices described by Iowa City native Frances Haugen are true, the social media company’s actions are “immoral and unethical,” U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.

Charles Grassley

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa

“It's pretty discouraging to see that people would take action for profit that harms young people and teenagers,” the Iowa Republican said during a call with Iowa news reporters.

Grassley is not a member of the Senate Commerce Committee panel that heard from Haugen, a former Facebook program manager, who, in media accounts and in her testimony Tuesday, accused the company of knowingly pushing products that harm children and young adults in pursuit of profits.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Haugen, an Iowa City West High School graduate who worked as a data scientist at Facebook, also told senators Facebook spreads misinformation, but refuses to make changes that would harm profits.

Based on the “snippets” he’s heard from media reports, Grassley said, Haugen’s testimony gives credibility to his statements in recent years that Facebook and other so-called Big Tech companies are monopolies.

“They are — well, in this case, Facebook, but I use a sweeping statement to cover a lot of platforms — monopolies,” he said. “They're protected from lawsuits, so they figure they got a license to do anything they want to.”

The protections Congress has provided tech companies, including Section 230, which some members want to reform or rescind, “were given when all these platforms were just young, budding businesses and Google and Facebook and Twitter, Instagram, those weren't even in our vocabulary,” Grassley said.

“We’ve got to take another look at that section of it, but this is just simply immoral and unethical that they will set up an environment that hurts kids,” he added.

Previous efforts to pass new regulations on social media have failed. However, senators indicated the new revelations about Facebook show it’s time to take action.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
Govt. & Politics

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

+10
Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit
Govt. & Politics

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert