Grassley: Facebook practices, if true, are ‘immoral’

If the Facebook policies and practices described by Iowa City native Frances Haugen are true, the social media company’s actions are “immoral and unethical,” U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.

“It's pretty discouraging to see that people would take action for profit that harms young people and teenagers,” the Iowa Republican said during a call with Iowa news reporters.

Grassley is not a member of the Senate Commerce Committee panel that heard from Haugen, a former Facebook program manager, who, in media accounts and in her testimony Tuesday, accused the company of knowingly pushing products that harm children and young adults in pursuit of profits.

Haugen, an Iowa City West High School graduate who worked as a data scientist at Facebook, also told senators Facebook spreads misinformation, but refuses to make changes that would harm profits.

Based on the “snippets” he’s heard from media reports, Grassley said, Haugen’s testimony gives credibility to his statements in recent years that Facebook and other so-called Big Tech companies are monopolies.