Grassley questions need for commission to probe U.S. Capitol insurrection

The Biden administration said it supports the legislation and that the American people deserve “a full and fair accounting to prevent future violence and strengthen the security and resilience of our democratic institutions.”

Trump released a statement Tuesday night urging Republicans against approving what he called a “Democrat trap.”

Grassley said he has several conditions for whether he would support legislation creating the panel. Chief among them, Grassley said, is the commission should only be established if it can investigate other violent acts, including racial justice protests last summer following the killing of George Floyd by police.

“We’ve had rioting in this country — some of it has been called peaceful protest — over a long period of time,” Grassley said. “And sometimes even extremist groups have been involved in some of that. Portland, Oregon, (is) just one example. At the very least, for me, it needs to broaden the scope of the investigations.”

Grassley noted he has sent oversight letters to the FBI and other agencies about their investigations into the Jan. 6 riot.