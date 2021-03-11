 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grassley says he likes parts of stimulus bill
0 comments
top story

Grassley says he likes parts of stimulus bill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chuck Grassley mug

Grassley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley voted against the stimulus bill that passed Congress Wednesday, but said there are parts of it he thinks are valid, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as money for health care and schools.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign, passed the Senate on a party-line vote this weekend, Grassley lamented during his weekly call with reporters.

“No Republican in Congress voted for the package,” Grassley said. “Not because Republicans don’t support more relief — we do — the legislation just needed to target that relief.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said “two-thirds” of the bill was “unrelated to the pandemic,” specifically calling out $350 billion going to states and local jurisdictions.

He added he doesn’t believe money should be going to states like California, which has a budget surplus, or New York, which he said had “irresponsibly” handled their state finances.

But he acknowledged there are parts of the bill — around “$500 or $600 billion” — that he likes.

He praised Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who demanded concessions to the bill that included lowering the income limit for $1,400 stimulus checks.

Grassley said he approved of those checks, “but I’d do it for those under $50,000 in income, instead of $75,000.”

— Lee statehouse bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Challenges ahead for Biden's agenda

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert