Grassley says he likes parts of stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley voted against the stimulus bill that passed Congress Wednesday, but said there are parts of it he thinks are valid, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as money for health care and schools.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign, passed the Senate on a party-line vote this weekend, Grassley lamented during his weekly call with reporters.

“No Republican in Congress voted for the package,” Grassley said. “Not because Republicans don’t support more relief — we do — the legislation just needed to target that relief.”

He said “two-thirds” of the bill was “unrelated to the pandemic,” specifically calling out $350 billion going to states and local jurisdictions.

He added he doesn’t believe money should be going to states like California, which has a budget surplus, or New York, which he said had “irresponsibly” handled their state finances.

But he acknowledged there are parts of the bill — around “$500 or $600 billion” — that he likes.

He praised Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who demanded concessions to the bill that included lowering the income limit for $1,400 stimulus checks.