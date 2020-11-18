Grassley tests positive for COVID-19, voluntarily quarantines; will miss Senate votes for the first time in 27 years

DES MOINES — Add U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s 27-year streak of not missing a Senate vote to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grassley, 87, president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate and third in line for the presidency under the order of succession, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has placed himself in quarantine.

“This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine. While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus,” Grassley said in a statement issued through his office. “I am continuing to follow my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can. In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans.”

Grassley, a Republican who was first elected to the Senate in 1980 and currently is serving his seventh, six-year term, indicated he planned to continue working virtually from home. Staff members noted that he can participate in nearly all Senate business aside from voting under the chamber’s rules.