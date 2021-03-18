Grassley unswayed by latest polling, approval numbers, hints he will run in 2022

Asked what his considerations would be if he chose not to run for another term, Grassley said, “if that’s a decision I’ve made, you’d know it by now.”

“So this is speculation, and I’m not going to speculate about anything,” he said.

Grassley, who has served in elected office continuously since 1959, when he joined the Iowa Legislature, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission for the 2022 election, but declined to say whether he is running for re-election. He would be 95 at the end of another six-year term.

In February, he said he was several weeks away from announcing his decision, but on Wednesday reiterated that he would wait until the fall to announce his intentions.

Asked about the rising number of children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Grassley criticized Democratic President Joe Biden’s support for immigration legislation and the decision to allow people to make legal asylum claims have made the United States a magnet for migrants.