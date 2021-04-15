Hanusa announces bid for Congress

Former Iowa Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs announced Thursday she’ll seek the 2022 Republican nomination for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat.

“I have a long record of service to our community, our state and our country,” Hanusa told the Nonpareil. “I want to take that to Washington D.C. and represent the people of the 3rd District. Listen to them. They’re the people working here every day.”

The seat is currently held by Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines. Axne is in her second term.

Hanusa was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2010 and served from January of 2011 until January of this year. She also worked in Washington from 2001 until early 2008 for President George W. Bush in the personal correspondence department.

Hanusa’s career also includes time with the Council Bluffs Community School District, and she recently retired from Children’s Square.

Hanusa said in talking to district residents, she’s heard concerns about spending in Congress and personal freedoms. She said when she stepped down from the Iowa House she didn’t rule out another run for office.