Hanusa announces bid for Congress

Former Iowa Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs announced Thursday she’ll seek the 2022 Republican nomination for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat.
“I have a long record of service to our community, our state and our country,” Hanusa told the Nonpareil. “I want to take that to Washington D.C. and represent the people of the 3rd District. Listen to them. They’re the people working here every day.”
The seat is currently held by Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines. Axne is in her second term.
Hanusa was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2010 and served from January of 2011 until January of this year. She also worked in Washington from 2001 until early 2008 for President George W. Bush in the personal correspondence department.
Hanusa’s career also includes time with the Council Bluffs Community School District, and she recently retired from Children’s Square.
Hanusa said in talking to district residents, she’s heard concerns about spending in Congress and personal freedoms. She said when she stepped down from the Iowa House she didn’t rule out another run for office.
“I didn’t have this in mind at the time. But the opportunity presented itself, and I’ve thought about running for Congress in the past. But timing in life is everything. It needs to be the right time, and I think it is,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people encourage me to look at this seat. So I’ve decided to run.”
Axne beat two-term incumbent David Young, a Republican, in 2018. She beat Young again in 2020, earning 48.9% of the vote, to Young’s 47.5%. Libertarian candidate Bryan Holder of Council Bluffs finished third in the race in 2020 with 3.4%.
On Thursday, an Axne spokesperson told the Nonpareil in an email, “I can confirm Rep. Axne is actively considering seeking a third term in the U.S. House among other electoral options. For now, the Congresswoman is committed to doing the work that southwest Iowans elected her to do and will make a decision about her future plans at a later date.”