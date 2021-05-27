Hanusa officially launches run for Congress

Former Iowa lawmaker Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs, who announced in April she'd seek the Republican nomination for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat, officially launched her campaign Thursday with an announcement video that ties her effort to continuing the work of former Republican President Donald Trump.
Hanusa is the only declared candidate in the race for the seat held by Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat from Des Moines in her second term. The 3rd District includes Council Bluffs and the majority of southwest Iowa.
In the video, Hanusa leans on her experience growing up in her family's Hanusa Hardware store -- which operated in Council Bluffs from 1931 through 2015 -- talking about using tools and putting in hard work to improve Iowa and the country.
"America seems broken, but with the right tools we can fix anything," Hanusa says in the video after mentioning "leftist tyranny," "Antifa" and rioters. "I believe the American dream is DIY."
"Iowans aren't afraid of hard work, or getting our hands dirty," Hanusa says in the video, while attacking "the left."
Hitting a number of current GOP campaign focal points, Hanusa says in the video she'll work to "open up" the economy, secure the southern border, shut down "cancel culture" and, lastly, stop "radical socialists for good" over video of prominent Democratic politicians.
"I promise to continue what Donald Trump started," Hanusa says over a clip of the former president surveying a warehouse and nodding.
Hanusa was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2010 and served from January of 2011 until January of this year. She also worked in Washington from 2001 until early 2008 for President George W. Bush in the personal correspondence department.
Hanusa’s career also includes time with the Council Bluffs Community School District, and she recently retired from Children’s Square, a nonprofit organization that serves a variety of youth in need.
“I have a long record of service to our community, our state and our country,” Hanusa told the Nonpareil in April. “I want to take that to Washington D.C. and represent the people of the 3rd District. Listen to them. They’re the people working here every day.”
During a stop in Council Bluffs in early May, Axne told the Nonpareil said, "Right now I'm running for this seat. I'm keeping my mind open for other options."
"I think Iowans deserve someone who will stand up and fight for working class people, protect our public schools and make sure our health care in the state works for us," she said. "I'm keeping a lot of things open. I want to make sure that I serve Iowans and help solve some of those problems."