Hanusa officially launches run for Congress

"I promise to continue what Donald Trump started," Hanusa says over a clip of the former president surveying a warehouse and nodding.

Hanusa was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2010 and served from January of 2011 until January of this year. She also worked in Washington from 2001 until early 2008 for President George W. Bush in the personal correspondence department.

Hanusa’s career also includes time with the Council Bluffs Community School District, and she recently retired from Children’s Square, a nonprofit organization that serves a variety of youth in need.

“I have a long record of service to our community, our state and our country,” Hanusa told the Nonpareil in April. “I want to take that to Washington D.C. and represent the people of the 3rd District. Listen to them. They’re the people working here every day.”

During a stop in Council Bluffs in early May, Axne told the Nonpareil said, "Right now I'm running for this seat. I'm keeping my mind open for other options."