Iowa GOP chair predicts state will keep first-in-the-nation caucuses

“Coming to the straw poll, I saw voters took it very seriously,” she said. The caucuses give every candidate “a chance to win regardless of how big their pocketbook is coming in.”

Perhaps because he won Iowa’s 2016 GOP caucuses, Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, the BBQ Bash headliner, had nothing but praise for them.

“There is a culture of civic participation that is extraordinary,” he said. Iowans of both parties take seriously their “responsibility every four years to vet the candidates.”

“They stand in a Pizza Ranch and they ask you about who you are and what you believe. And they don’t take a 30-second sound bite. They want to drill in,” Cruz said.

When Iowa Republicans and Democrats are vetting candidates “they’re not just doing it for themselves or their families or even their communities. They’re doing it for the whole country,” he said.

Voters in Texas take their responsibility seriously, too, Cruz said, but in a state of 29 million people “it’s not possible for everyone to be able to vet candidates the way everyone in Iowa does.”