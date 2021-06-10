Klacik to keynote speak at Hanusa fundraiser in Treynor

Kimberly Klacik, a former Republican Maryland congressional candidate who questioned the results after losing without evidence and has become a frequent guest on right-leaning media outlets, will host a fundraiser event in Treynor for Mary Ann Hanusa, who's seeking the Republican nomination for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on July 17 at the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St. Tickets to the fundraiser cost $35 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3vaWAwX.

Hanusa is seeking the nomination for a seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

Klacik, of Baltimore, lost her November 2020 race against Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-7th by 43.6 points and after conceding questioned the results without evidence, WBAL radio, Fox 45 News and other Baltimore outlets reported in November.

Despite Klacik's claims that she beat her opponent on day of and in-person early voting before mail-in votes swung the race, Fox 45 News noted that, "according to the State Board of Elections, Congressman Mfume received more votes than Klacik in early voting and also on Election Day. As for mail-in ballots, Congressman Mfume beat Klacik by more than 102,000 votes."

At the time, Klacik tweeted "we raised enough money to investigate."