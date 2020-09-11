Lara Trump campaigns for father-in-law during Council Bluffs stop

In a July webinar with the Journal of the American Medical Association, CDC Director Robert Redfield said he thinks, “the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be probably one of the most difficult times that we’ve experienced in American public health.”

After her speech, Lara Trump said COVID-19 has been politicized.

“There have been a lot of fear tactics used by the mainstream media, by the Democrats,” she said, criticizing, as an example, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for using a hair salon without a mask. “It seems very hypocritical. I think people wonder, are we doing this to keep us safe or are we doing it because there’s a political advantage to be gained by the Democrats?”

The CDC and other health and infectious disease organizations and experts have said masks and social distancing efforts help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Trump said, “Of course we’re going to take seriously, of course we’re going to do the right thing,” noting steps taken by the president to mitigate the disease, including fast-tracking a vaccine (Operation Warp Speed), following medical advice and also looking out for economic health through the Paycheck Protection Program and other programs.