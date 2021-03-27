Local leaders, Axne talk slew of intersecting topics during roundtable

Friday morning a group of local city leaders met with Rep. Cindy Axne for a roundtable discussion centered on the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest relief bill aimed at addressing associated needs, as well as infrastructure.
Representatives from city, county and state government, education, health care, business and public health attended the event at the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management headquarters in Council Bluffs. The often intertwining topics touched on included child care, education, mental health, public health and, a holistic need to be proactive rather than reactive on all the topics.
Axne, making a stop on a tour of southwest Iowa that included events in Malvern, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Hamburg, summed up much the meeting afterward in talking about the lessons to be learned from the pandemic.
“The pandemic has shown some extreme weaknesses in the American fabric when it comes to our economy. When you take those and break those down, they’re issues that are really impactful. They are issues related to having a good place to take your kid for child care. They are making sure that every single child can be educated, even if they have to go online. That small businesses no matter what size they are have access to capital. That hospitals can deliver things like telehealth and be accurately paid for those. ... You can see the impact that not having connectivity has had on too many people in this country,” she said. “I think the things that have risen up out of COVID are things we absolutely have to address. Now is the time, let’s get this stuff done.”
COVID-19 relief
The relief bill, called the American Rescue Plan, will bring $24.6 million to the City of Council Bluffs, along with more than $18 million to Pottawattamie County. The Council Bluffs Community School District will receive $19.31 million, while the Lewis Central Community School District will receive $2.53 million, according to Axne’s office.
At the event, Axne noted $400 billion is set aside nationally for vaccine distribution.
Schools
Axne said American Rescue Plan funding is geared to allow for districts to address specific needs.
Council Bluffs Schools Superintendent Vickie Murillo said “we’re doing very well,” all things considered, with students in class and COVID-19 cases on the decline. She focused much of her remarks on child care, talking about the district’s vision for universal pre-kindergarten, along with efforts to provide for children 3 years old and younger.
“We worry about our demographics being able to afford child care. We’d love to raise an early learning center here,” she said.
Child care and infrastructure
Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Drew Kamp said child care is one of the organization’s focal points as well as it tries to assist the business community.
And, “Chambers as a whole are really pushing on infrastructure. We’re really liking the conversation around infrastructure and what might come of that,” he said.
“Infrastructure, we’re going to make it happen,” Axne said.
Addressing a question from Kamp, Axne said it’s unclear at this time if there will be a smaller bill passed with bipartisan support (it would need 60 votes in the Senate), or if President Joe Biden and Democrats go with a larger bill passed with 51 votes through the budget reconciliation process.
“It’s really necessary,” Axne said. “We realize things like broadband has to get done. It just has to get done. The expectation around it is not just the standard infrastructure (bridges, roads, etc.), but also housing and schools. (Addressing) a lot of infrastructure issues at the same time.”
“I hope we can continue to beat the drum on child care,” Axne said at a different point in the conversation, noting, “child care is infrastructure.”
Axne said if a bridge was out preventing people from getting to work, it’d be fixed. Child care is a similar obstacle.
“It’s incredibly expensive for parents. It’s kept women from being in the workforce,” she said. “Women have left the workforce in multitudes because of COVID. For us to have strong communities, we need to have good child care.”
On roads, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh touched on “pothole season.”
“The consistent question from residents is, ‘Why can’t you fix our roads?’” Walsh said, noting that with a high population in poverty, there are challenges in bonding for road work because of the increase it would bring to residents’ taxes.
He said the city estimates it has around $300 million in deferred road maintenance projects.
“It’s important to get some help if that’s at all possible,” Walsh said.
Vaccines, public health and health care
Federally, the relief bill had $400 billion set aside nationally for vaccine distribution. Pottawattamie County Public health Director Matt Wyant noted vaccinations in the county have gone well. As of Friday afternoon, 8,533 residents had received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, 12,247 had completed a two-dose series and 1,079 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Wyant said the American Rescue Plan is appreciated and will help, while also praising Maria Sieck and other public health department members, along with the litany of health care, city, county and other groups that have assisted at county clinics at the Mid-America Center.
“The community support we’ve received has been fantastic to help us get to where we are now,” Wyant said.
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO Steve Baumert said hospitals are still struggling despite vaccine being administered. He noted hospitals are still not seeing pre-COVID inpatient traffic, noting that many people are still reluctant to go to the hospital.
“It’s going to take a long time to get back to pre-pandemic volumes,” he said, noting that too often hospitals have seen people delay assistance, with devastating results.
An example, Baumert said, is hospitals have seen more full-blown strokes because of a fear of going to the emergency room when signs and symptoms initially appear. It’s safe to go to the emergency room.
CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs Vice President Denise McNitt said another issue has been behavioral health, especially among adolescents, as people deal with the pandemic. There’s a scarcity of psychiatrists, she said.
“I encourage you not to forget about the hospital community as we recover,” Baumert said.
On vaccines, Axne said the relief bill has money for mobile vaccination clinics, which county officials noted would allow them to reach more rural areas. There’s also money for federally qualified health care centers, including All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs, which received $1.6 million.
“We need the most people possible (vaccinated) to get where we want to be,” Axne said. “With more people vaccinated, more people will want to get out there,” which will bring economic and community benefits.