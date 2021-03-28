Mental health funding shift needs more conversation, Grassley says

JOHNSTON — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley did not rule out shifting funding for mental health care services from local property taxes to the state’s general fund, but Grassley said such a shift is more complicated than just the funding mechanism.
Grassley made the comments while discussing myriad legislative issues for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.
The Republican-led Iowa Senate this week approved legislation that would, in phases, shift the funding for services in the state’s regional mental health care system to the state. Currently, those services are funded by local property taxes.
Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, said House GOP lawmakers feel the discussion should include not just the source of mental health care funding, but also how that funding is spent by providers.
“I think that issue is much bigger than just taking over the local levy that exists,” Grassley said. “We want to provide property tax relief any time we can do that, but I always remind everyone that the way the current system is set up, we would be basically writing the check without having any, (or having) very little if any input on how the money was spent on the back end.”
Grassley listed Medicaid and tax-increment financing as other state-funded programs in which he feels state lawmakers do not have sufficient input in how that funding is spent.
“I think it’s a much bigger conversation than just the focus on the tax itself,” he said.
Grassley said he signed legislation — approved by the House and Senate and a point of contention between the gun rights and gun safety camps — that would repeal the state requirement that gun owners have a permit.
That means Gov. Kim Reynolds must decide over the next few days whether she will sign or veto the bill. Reynolds at her weekly news conference on Wednesday said she was reviewing the legislation.
When asked if he was concerned by the optics of passing a law that loosens gun regulations in the wake of recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado, Grassley defended the legislation.
“Every bill that we pass there’s probably some level of optics,” he said. “Our caucus has been very pro-Second Amendment and we continue to always hear these same pushbacks, and then I think that we’ve proven we can pass good legislation.”
“Iowa Press” airs on Iowa PBS at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and noon on Sunday. It is also available to view online at iowapbs.org.