Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

As a bomber with the Army Air Forces during World War II, he was shot down. He received a Purple Heart and other medals but felt uncomfortable discussing his wartime experience.

“Well, I tell you, I don’t ever talk about it. I was in the Pacific. I came back and many of my friends did not come back and they’re just forgotten about,” he said.

After the war, he attended the University of Missouri and Syracuse University before getting his law degree from Drake University in Des Moines in 1950. He farmed, worked as a lawyer, and served as an assistant county attorney in Polk County before he was elected to Congress.

Smith said he was inspired to enter politics during President Harry Truman’s campaign in 1948. With Truman expected to lose, Smith went to the state Democratic headquarters and asked how he could help. He was told to start a young Democrats club at Drake, which he did.

He also recalled that during the Great Depression, politicians managed to give people hope.

“It just seemed like people who were there working in the government were trying to help improve the situation, and it made one think that government service was a good thing to do,” Smith said in the Iowa Public Radio interview.