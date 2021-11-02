Pence urges UI students to ‘stand for freedom’

IOWA CITY — Former Vice President Mike Pence challenged University of Iowa students to “stand for freedom” and against the cancel culture and woke-ism that is the President Joe Biden’s “order of the day.”

“Stand on the ramparts for freedom,” Pence told an audience of about 700 Monday evening. “Be a freedom generation.”

Although it was Pence’s third trip to Iowa this year, it was the first as a solo act by the potential 2024 presidential candidate. He didn’t speak about whatever plans he might have during his speech sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation and what he called the “small, but mighty” UI chapter.

However, earlier in the day, Pence told a radio audience he believes the country is “on the verge of a great conservative comeback all across this country.”

“I'm absolutely convinced that in 2022 we're going to win back to Congress, we're going to win statehouses around the country and come 2024 we're going to win back America,” Pence said on WHO Radio. As for him, “we’ll let the future take care of itself.”