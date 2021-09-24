Senators: Bipartisan police overhaul talks end with no deal

Booker cited support parts of the effort had won from police organizations, and said he was talking to the White House, other congressional Democrats and civil rights and other outside groups about still making some progress on the issue. But he avoided specifics.

“I just want to make it clear that this is not an end,” he said.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who have represented shooting victims' families, expressed “extreme disappointment" in the talks' outcome.

“We can not let this be a tragic, lost opportunity to regain trust between citizens and police," they said. They said the Senate should vote anyway on Democrats' policing bill — which Republicans would be certain to defeat with a filibuster, or procedural delays, but would let voters “see who is looking out for their communities’ best interests."

The police killings and the public reaction quickly caught the attention of both political parties, and work began in Congress to write legislation that would curb and monitor the police use of force. But from the beginning, some from each party voiced suspicions that their rivals would make few concessions in hopes of retaining an issue — crime for Republicans, restraining police for Democrats — that they could use to appeal to voters in election campaigns.