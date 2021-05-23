Vilsack wants ag conservation focus on incentives, not regulations

“I think it’s important for us to continue to look for additional uses for soybeans domestically and additional market opportunities from an export perspective so that we’re not over-reliant on one particular customer. I think one of the reasons we saw a significant downturn in price was because of the tariffs, because our No. 1 buyer stopped buying,” Vilsack said. “So that suggests that we need a more resilient export strategy that looks for other alternative markets so that we’re not as reliant.”

Vilsack said the department is discussing new ways soybeans could be utilized, such as in aviation fuel or in other bio-based products. He said the administration’s plan includes funding to promote bio-based manufacturing to continue that kind of research and exploration.

“So we can continually look for new ways to use our crops, to use agricultural waste, to use everything that we grow and raise in a way that produces something of greater value. By doing that you create multiple markets,” Vilsack said. “Our focus here at USDA is on more, new and better markets, because at the end of the day that’s what farmers want.”