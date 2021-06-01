Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production; Company has plant in Council Bluffs

“The cyberattack on JBS ... underscores the need for reform in the marketplace — food safety and security are now at extreme risk and America can not afford to stand idly by as the U.S. beef market and the food supply is further decimated,” Marty Irby, executive director of the organization, said in a prepared statement. ““We call on the Biden Administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to end the monopolization of agriculture in America, not one second can be wasted if we are to secure sustainability and feed the American people. Industrial agriculture has long sacrificed animal welfare, humane working conditions, and the environment for consolidation and big corporate profits, what more must be sacrificed before the federal government wakes up and realizes change must be made?”