Hubert Germain dies at 101; helped free France from Nazis

PARIS (AP) — Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died. He was 101.

The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday, saying Germain “embodied a century of freedom.” It didn't divulge details of his death.

Born in Paris on Aug. 6, 1920, Germain was taking his entry exam for France's Naval Academy in June 1940, just after the French state capitulated to the Nazis.

“Rising from his examination table, he preferred to hand in a blank paper rather than give a blank check to the France that had gone to bed, that had given in to resignation and renunciation,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office said in a statement.

Just before his 20th birthday, Germain fled to London with a ship carrying Polish troops to join Gen. Charles de Gaulle's Free French force. Wounded in Italy during the war, Germain also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria, and took part in the “southern D-Day” Allied landings on the shores of Provence in 1944.