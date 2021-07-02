Whither #MeToo? Chilling effect of Cosby reversal feared

As for #MeToo: “it’s a work in progress,” said Hill, who now chairs the Hollywood Commission, which combats harassment in the entertainment industry. “Old systems are hard to change — they require a different mindset. So I think we still have to keep pressing. We have the social movement, we have the public outrage. But we need reform of the systems that have been in place forever.”

Henard said she and her colleagues at the DC Rape crisis center were spending Thursday listening to survivors. “I’m really concerned around the chilling effect this will have,” she said. “Particularly for Black and brown survivors, this is cutting deep. We are bearing witness to tears and pain, survivors wondering, ‘What is it going to take for a verdict to sit and not get turned over because of a technicality?’ This man raped not one, not two, not three not four but (dozens of) women, and so we can’t forget that,” she said, referring to accusations against Cosby that never went to court, often because the statute of limitations had run out.

But Henard said Wednesday’s court decision, shocking as it was to so many, “in no way diminishes the good work of the #MeToo movement.”

“We’ve made great strides in the last few years,” she said. “There’s more great things that have happened and will continue to happen. What this moment does is remind all of us, especially those of us who have boots on the ground, that there’s still work to do.”