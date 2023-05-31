Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new business venture has rolled into the metro, and it’s smokin’.

The idea sparked to life last year after owner David Miller saw a friend in Dallas have great success with his new mobile cigar shop, Rolling Cigars, and thought a similar company could do well in Nebraska and Iowa.

“I was kind of like, ‘you know what? I like getting out, enjoy meeting people,’” Miller said.

The Dallas-based Rolling Cigars is basically a food truck, but instead of burgers and tacos, it brings quality cigars to the event of your choosing — wedding receptions, bachelor parties, corporate events, music festivals. Basically any event where having a cigar could add to the festivities, Rolling Cigars can be there.

Manning, Iowa, native Miller spoke with his friend about not exactly franchising, but sharing the brand, and Rolling Cigars of the Heartland was born.

“I went down to Dallas in early April and worked a couple big events with him, just to kind of, get myself through it,” Miller said. “And he’s kind of advised me early on, you know, ‘Hey, if you’re going to go do this event, that event.’”

Miller said that when his friend set up his cigar truck at a Harley Davidson event, he neglected to bring a certain kind of cigar that the bikers were clamoring for.

“He didn’t have any of those Deadwood Flat Bottom Betty’s, and he told me, he goes, ‘Thank God I made it out of there alive,’” Miller said.

Miller has events lined up all summer, including a number at different Harley Davidson shops, and he made sure to stock up on Flat Bottom Betty’s, which is a Drew Estate cigar made in Nicaragua that is apparently well known to Harley enthusiasts.

Before he got too serious about the cigar business, Miller did his homework. In February, he started contacting venues around the metro to see if they would be interested in a cigar truck parked at their events.

“I thought most people would throw me out the door and say no,” Miller said. “I was surprised, most people were like, ‘Oh, wow, this is interesting, never heard of that, cool niche.’ I think I spent about literally every day, maybe minus Sunday, for two weeks, just going out, I bet I visited 35, 40 different entities.”

Before getting into the cigar truck business, Miller was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed everywhere from Offutt Air Force Base to South Korea to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

When he got out of the service, he started working in college athletics. He was an assistant athletic director at Ohio University and Southern Methodist University, then AD at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Upper Iowa University, before returning to the Air Force Academy as an assistant AD.

After retiring in 2020, Miller had been kicking around the house in need of something to occupy his time in what he calls his third chapter.

“My wife is a three generation Omahan, and so when I left the Air Force Academy, we decided to move back to this area,” Miller said. “And I’ve just kind of been looking at something to keep me occupied with my downtime.”

Miller’s Rolling Cigars venture is a silver trailer adorned with the logo — a pair of lit cigars making an X shape inside a tire.

“Our family, we always name our cars, so it came time to having to name this, and I’m a Coors Light fan, so, you know The Silver Bullet? Well, a cigar can be a stogie. So we have decided to call this The Silver Stogie,” Miller said.

Miller has decked out the inside of the trailer as a sort of rustic cigar shop, with wood paneling, a Templeton Rye whiskey barrel and a few mementos from the two previous chapters of his life.

“I kind of want to make this kind of inviting, almost as if you were walking into a mini store,” Miller said. “Because I kind of on purpose, didn’t put a lot of stuff here, because, ‘well, maybe down the road, we can do stuff.’ Heck, I had one guy the other day begging me to sell him this hat. I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s the only one I got.’ But if I get enough people asking me about it, yeah, maybe I will start doing a T-shirt or a ball cap or something.”

Rolling Cigars will be setting up in Treynor at the Prairie Crossing Winery Winestock revival on June 3, and a variety of other events throughout the summer.

For more information, visit rollingcigars.com.