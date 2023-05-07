After closing in March following the owner’s arrest for tax evasion, the Rodeo Saloon is back in business with new proprietors and a new philosophy.

“No riff raff,” said Deb Combs, who co-owns the bar — newly christened “Maggie May’s Rodeo Saloon” — with her fiancé Ron Miller.

Over the past few years, the Rodeo — located at 164 W. Broadway — had become well known to the Council Bluffs Police Department, which received a number of calls to the bar. Over a span of nine months, from June 2021 to March 2022, CBPD was dispatched to the Rodeo six times, for everything from public urination to assault.

“If you start a fight, you’re out,” Combs said. “If it continues, say that you’re out for the night, if you come back, it happens again, then you’re going to be barred for a while, and then if it happens again, we will not let you back in.”

Miller knows it might take a little while, but he wants Rodeo patrons, both regulars and newcomers, to know that the behavior exhibited in the past is no longer acceptable.

“We will press charges,” he said. “We’re going to make it very clear that that will not be tolerated in this establishment.”

Given the Rodeo’s colorful history under previous ownership, Council Bluffs City Council member Chad Hannan asked point blank during the April 10 city council study session whether Miller and Combs had a relationship with the previous owner.

“None,” Miller said.

That evening, during the city council meeting, Hannan voted to approve the various liquor license applications on the agenda, including Maggie May’s Rodeo Saloon.

“I wish them luck in their new business,” Hannan said.

Aside from the anti-riff raff policy, the new owners haven’t changed too much, though they did feel the need to change the bar’s name, albeit only slightly.

Combs said it was the only way they could differentiate themselves from the previous owners.

“So we kept the name the same, but changed it,” she said.

The eponymous Maggie May is the owners’ dog, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel-poodle mix.

“She is actually a cavapoo,” Combs said.

Miller said that they’ve hired a graphic artist to design a new logo for the bar, complete with a portrait of its namesake.

Maggie May is likely to become a regular fixture at her bar. There’s even a space on the bar for her doggie bed.

“She’s the mascot,” Miller said.

Neither Combs or Miller had any prior experience owning a business, let alone running a bar.

“I have bartended,” Combs said, “but it’s been, like, 45 years ago.”

“It’s a big learning curve,” Miller said.

Combs and Miller have plenty of time to work on their bar ownership education. Miller has been retired for a couple of years from Warren Distribution, where he was a plant manager, and Combs will be retiring from Warren later this month.

“We’re going to be spending a lot of time here,” Miller said.

In fact, Combs and Miller have already spent a lot of time at Maggie May’s — after taking ownership in late March, they’ve been busy cleaning the bar and updating some of its infrastructure.

“The place was just a pit,” Miller said.

“It took a lot of cleaning,” Combs added. “Family and friends have been very helpful.”

“My (fiancée) thought the fan blades were black,” Miller said, pointing to a wall mounted fan near the entrance.

The fan blades are now a dull silver color, but some black specks still cling to the edges of the blades.

“We had people tell us that when it got warm and they turned the fans on, everybody had to cover their drinks (to keep the black particles from falling into their glasses),” Miller said.

Miller — who spent the first couple years of retirement remodeling his house — also redid a lot of the wiring in the bar.

“A lot of things weren’t done quite right, that I’ve corrected,” he said. “There must have been 800 extension cords in here. … I rewired, got new wiring, instead of being a spool on the floor, it’s all separated and bundled. (The bar) needs TLC and that’s what we’re giving her.”

Miller said that they’re going to open the basement level and turn it into a game room. He’s already purchased a new pool table, and more new games are on the way. There are also a couple of dart boards set up near the entrance.

The kitchen area is small, but Combs and Miller plan on having a small menu of bar food staples, like chips and salsa, nachos and chicken tenders. They hope to begin offering food within the next month.

Maggie May’s Rodeo Saloon signed on to be a sponsor of the annual Bikes on the 100 Block, and they plan on having pulled pork sandwiches, bratwurst and burgers available in front of the entrance.

Combs and Miller have met with the other 100 Block restaurant and shop owners and plan to be active participants in the block’s events.

“They’ve been really nice and helpful,” Combs said.

Miller emphasized that “we don’t want to come in and take business away from everybody else, we just want to ...”

“Earn our retirement,” Combs laughed, finishing her fiancé’s sentence.

Maggie May’s Rodeo Saloon will hold a grand opening soon, though they haven’t nailed down a firm date yet. Information and updates can be found on the bar’s Facebook page.