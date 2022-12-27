New Pottawattamie County Public Health building 'will meet the needs' of county residents

The design phase for Pottawattamie County’s new public health building has made significant progress since the original design was presented to the county supervisors.

What was once a pricey 25,000-square-foot single story building is now a smaller, leaner, more energy efficient two story facility that will comfortably hold the entirety of the county’s various public health departments.

With the original design deemed too costly, the county went back to the drawing board with architecture and design firm Alley Poyner Macchietto to design a smaller building that still meets the county’s needs, something that Pottawattamie County director of Planning and Development Matt Wyant thinks they have achieved.

The first floor of the new 15,600-square-foot building will be home to the public health clinic and WIC, along with a large training and conference room and a large, open reception area.

“I think it really makes our reception area more welcoming,” Wyant said last week at the county board meeting.

The second floor will house Animal Control and the medical examiner, and offices for representatives from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

The second floor will also feature a large break room, which Wyant hopes will foster team building among employees.

“We still wanted that main break room area that everybody in the building had to come to,” Wyant said. “It really keeps the team cohesion together, when people get to come up and sit and have lunch together, take breaks together. While they may not be working with each other throughout the day, they can still commingle with one another in that space, get to know one another.”

In addition to the county’s public health department, the building will also have space for other organizations that the county routinely partners with, like Family, Inc. and Centro Latino.

“There are several projects that we work on together that we need to have that kind of communal workspace to make sure we reach the end of those projects, because a lot of them are grant-driven,” Wyant said.

Set at the corner of 5th Avenue and Pearl Street, the new building is being designed to fit in alongside some of Council Bluffs’ more historic buildings, with a partial brick exterior that “keeps the heart of the design we originally looked at, and it’s going to add to the Haymarket area of Council Bluffs,” Wyant said. “It’s a cost-effective building, but it’s something that’s not going to take away from the city and their Haymarket area. It’ll be really functional for public health and the community.”

With a smaller building, some design elements had to be sacrificed. There isn’t much room for the department to grow much bigger in this new space. Wyant sees it as having more of a 20-25 year lifespan rather than a 50-year lifespan, though there is room along Pearl Street for an addition, which would prolong the building’s usefulness.

The total cost of the new building will be about $6 million, Wyant said. And once construction begins, it is estimated that it will only take about a year to build.

“I think it really will meet the needs of what we have for our health department,” Wyant said.