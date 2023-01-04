New supervisors join Pottawattamie County board; Shea elected chairman

The first order of business for the 2023 Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors was to unanimously elect Supervisor Brian Shea to serve as chairman of the board for the coming year, taking the reins from Tim Wichman.

Supervisor Scott Belt, who chaired the board in 2013, was also unanimously elected to serve as chairman pro tem. He was reelected in November to his fourth consecutive term.

"I ran for another term because I feel there’s still a lot to accomplish,” Belt said in a press release. "I enjoy serving the great citizens of Pottawattamie County, and I look forward to working with our new supervisors to keep things headed in the right direction.”

Electing the chair and chair pro tem were the first votes cast by new supervisors Jeff Jorgensen and Susan Miller, who, along with Belt, were sworn in prior to the start of the Tuesday morning board meeting.

“It’s rewarding to begin serving the people who elected me,” Miller said. “There is so much positive momentum for the county and I look forward to exploring additional ways to promote Pottawattamie County as a great place to live, work and play.”

The goal to highlight and promote what makes the county special is a sentiment echoed by Jorgensen.

"We have a lot of history here," he said. "I'm looking to make Pottawattamie County a tourist destination for Iowa."

County Treasurer Lea Voss, who has been with the treasurer's office since 1977, was also reelected in November, to her third consecutive term. She was first elected in a special election in 2012.

“My years of experience tell the story of my passion each and every day,” Voss said. “I am honored to continue to represent Pottawattamie County as county treasurer and serve the citizens of the county.”

County Attorney Matt Wilber was reelected to his sixth consecutive term, having first been elected in 2002.

“I am honored to be allowed to serve another four years as County Attorney,” he said. “Pottawattamie County has a fantastic blend of urban, suburban, and rural communities — each with its own sets of legal challenges and opportunities. I'm excited to see what the next four years brings."

County Recorder Andrew Moats has worked for Pottawattamie County in one capacity or another for nearly eight years, and has served as deputy recorder since October 2021.

“I’m beyond excited to be sworn in and hit the ground running,” Moats said. “What makes Pottawattamie County so special is the people, both the team I work with every day and the people we strive our best to serve. I’m really looking forward to this opportunity.”

Following the votes for chair and chair pro tem, the board approved a series of resolutions authorizing County Engineer John Rasmussen to close secondary roads for construction and/or maintenance, to certify completion papers and make final acceptance of contract work on the farm-to-market and federal aid systems in the county, and authorize issuance and sign special permits for the movement of vehicles of excessive size and weight on the county’s secondary roads.

The board also voted to authorize the purchase of five rights of way needed for an upcoming Secondary Roads paving project between 240th Street and Dumfries Avenue, and from Aspen Road to Pioneer Trail, and authorized Auditor Mel Houser to pay the county’s bills.

Shea expressed interest in increasing the amount of time members of the public have to speak at board meetings from two minutes to three minutes, which is expected to be placed on the agenda next week.

“I think that’ll give just a little more time for people to speak up, and I think that’s important, to be able to come in and have their say,” Shea said.

Supervisors also sit on various agency’s boards and committees, like Veterans Affairs and PACE. The board prepared a list of all the agencies for the new supervisors to look over before assigning the seats at next week’s meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting also marked the last meeting for Lynn Grobe, who retired, and Justin Schultz, who didn’t move on from last year’s primary election.