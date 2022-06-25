No free lunch -- for clerical staff at least

A recent newsletter from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office set off an occasionally heated dispute between county law enforcement, the Board of Supervisors and potentially other county departments.

The sheriff’s office’s April 2022 newsletter stated that clerical staff at the jail would be adjusting their work hours to match the work hours of the other approximately 220 employees in the sheriff’s department. The four jail staff would go from working 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to what is called a “straight eight,” which is a continuous eight-hour shift from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes a paid 30 minute lunch break.

The Board did the math and concluded that clerical staff at the sheriff’s office and at the jail have been working seven and a half hours per day, or 37.5 hours per week, but getting paid for 40 hours.

“We pay for hours worked, and no one is going to get paid to eat their lunch,” Board Chairman Tim Wichman said at Tuesday’s Board meeting. “In my opinion we have two choices for all your clerical staff, in the sheriff’s office and jail. They need to work 8 to 4:30 to get paid for eight hours a day. If they want to work 8 to 4, they get paid 37.5. I don’t see any other way to do it.”

Per the county employee’s handbook, normal business hours for the county are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and those are the hours that office staff in the rest of the county work.

The deputies association contract, however, states that employees who work a continuous shift get a paid 30 minute lunch. Per the association’s contract, sheriff’s office clerical staff are included.

The situation predates Sheriff Andy Brown’s tenure, possibly going back as many as 40 years. Brown said he just wants to treat everyone in his office the same.

“I want to do what’s best for my employees,” Brown said at the Board meeting. “I just was trying to make it right for four employees. We had four employees that were working 8 to 4:30 and now they’re on a straight eight like everybody else is out of the 220.”

Sheriff’s office employees undergo different hiring procedures, different background checks and different certifications than other county employees, Brown said.

Sheriff’s office employees are also on call, Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen said.

“They have jobs specifically to duties that, if an emergency happens, I have to call them and say, ‘You need to get back to the office right now,’ or ‘Come back from the break room right now,’” Theulen said.

“Public safety is different,” Brown said. “We’re different than your clerks that work at the treasurer’s office, different than recorders, different than your auditors. That’s why they fall under the sheriff’s office hours of work and contract.”

However, County Attorney Matt Wilber, who was also in attendance of the meeting, pointed out that the four clerical staff at the jail are not covered by the deputies association contract. Jail staff, despite being grouped in with the sheriff’s office staff on the organizational chart and receiving the same benefits as sheriff’s office staff, are not members of the deputies association or any other union, and are thus required to follow the guidelines in the employee’s handbook.

Wilber explained the potential pitfalls the Board faces, regardless of what their decision is.

“You’re either going to have the union employees at the sheriff’s office that have been working 8 to 4 that are going to now be told that they have to work 8 to 430 to get the same pay, which is likely going to lead to a grievance,” Wilber said. “Or you’re going to say, we’re going to just basically give special consideration to the sheriff’s office, which is probably going to lead to a (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) grievance or roads department or whoever else.”

The four jail clerical staff are looking into the possibility of joining the deputies association, Theulen said, which could be a lengthy process.

Ultimately, the Board decided that the sheriff’s office staff was indeed covered by the deputies association contract and any changes would have to come through arbitration and negotiation when the contract is up for renewal, which won’t be until June 30, 2023.

Wichman temporarily resigned his position as chairman, handing the title to Brian Shea, so that he could make a motion that, starting July1, the jail staff need to work 40 hours a week to get paid for 40 hours a week. Lynn Grobe seconded the motion, which passed by a vote of 3-1, with Justin Schultz the lone nay vote, and Shea not voting because of his chairman pro tem status.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.