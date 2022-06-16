No injuries, no deaths, no significant public infrastructure damage, Emergency Management reports

The storm system that swept through Pottawattamie County in the early morning hours of June 15 did not cause any significant public infrastructure damage, according to initial reports from the Emergency Management Agency.

There were also limited reports of residential and business damages, with the heaviest damages located in south central Pottawattamie County, including Carson, Macedonia, and rural areas eastward toward Cass County.

The majority of damaged residential properties reported shingles blown from roofs, tree limbs and small- to medium-sized trees blown down, and some light structural damages.

The EMA counted approximately 63 structures that were impacted by the severe weather, as well as a few parks and recreation areas that received tree damage.

“The important numbers right now are that there have been zero injuries or fatalities related to this storm event and nearly all utility outages have been restored”, said Doug Reed, director of Emergency Management for Pottawattamie County. “This nighttime tornado scenario is one of the ones that scares me the most; nearly everyone is home, and nearly everyone is asleep.”

To receive alerts warning of severe weather, Reed recommends having multiple devices nearby.

“Have a weather radio, sign up for our free emergency and weather alerts, and leave those device’s volumes turned on during the night,” Reed said. “There’s simply no other solution.”

Early morning reports Wednesday pinned the concentration of preliminary damage reports in the Carson area.

By afternoon, the Treynor football team and Boy Scout Troop 729 were assisting in clearing debris at Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery.

The event center had completely collapsed and the roof was torn off the tasting room building. There were several downed trees and lots of metal and other debris caught between the vines in the vineyard.

“Due to extensive storm damage at the winery, we are closed indefinitely,” read a post on the winery's Facebook page. “No one was injured and our family and employees are safe. Thank you for everyone’s messages and calls checking on us. We are fortunate to have such loyal customers and a strong, supportive community.”

Heavy damage was also reported at Vorthmann Legacy Farm.

Corey Vorthmann said they received a call from a neighbor around 1 a.m.

“We discovered we had a whole pen of cattle that had scattered,” he said. “We'd lost a building that had been knocked from its foundation, had one grain leg twisted like a pretzel and thrown into another building, and lost a grain bin that had basically folded in half.”

Emergency Management is asking residents and proprietors to report residential and business damages at pcema-ia.org.

Rachel George contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.