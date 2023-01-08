Occasionally forgotten cemetery receives a facelift

Believed to have originally been a private family burial ground, Green Valley Cemetery is nestled in the northern edge of St. Joseph Cemetery, down a short hill, huddled beneath a copse of tall, skinny trees.

Over time, Green Valley became a potter’s field, used by the county to bury its unidentified, unclaimed and indigent. The last burial appears to have been in the mid-1950s, according to research conducted by a couple of intrepid members of the Pottawattamie County Genealogical Society.

Through the years and decades, the entrance to Green Valley Cemetery became easier and easier to overlook. Until recently, there was nothing but a beat up green sign with white lettering, set off to the side, leaning against the trunk of a big elm tree.

In fact, the cemetery had been all but forgotten until 2005, when a Boy Scout named Nick Moore stumbled upon its existence almost by accident. He learned about the cemetery from a TV show, and thought that cleaning it, clearing the brush and marking some of the gravestones would make for a great service project for his troop.

After a ceremony to rededicate the cemetery, it once again fell into relative obscurity.

Enter Mary Lou McGinn.

McGinn was aware of the research by the genealogical society, but it wasn’t until a friend was visiting that she got her first glimpses of the cemetery itself.

“A friend of mine was here from Lake Forest, and she went down there and took some pictures and I could see all the vandalism,” McGinn said. “And over the years I think there’s been some mudslides and it's just so sad that it's a cemetery.”

In the pictures, McGinn saw a red iron gate that had been knocked over, and while she didn’t necessarily think a new gate would keep people from venturing down the hill into the old cemetery, she thought it would be nice to at least establish a boundary and let people know that the cemetery was there.

McGinn spoke with then-Supervisor Mel Houser about possibly having a new gate made and installed, and after Houser left the county board to become auditor, Brian Shea became her go-to to get something done.

This was all around the time that COVID hit, and a new gate was put on the back burner for a couple of years. But in that time, McGinn had taken some photographs of gates at Fairview Cemetery, thinking they were good examples of what could be done at Green Valley Cemetery.

McGinn got in touch with Crescent contractor Mark Markuson, who she thought had made the Fairview gates; he hadn’t, but he had done some mockups for the cemetery, and had an idea of what would work for the Green Valley gate.

After a couple delays and false starts, the new gate was installed the week of Thanksgiving last year; a black, wrought iron gate, with a clean, white sign affixed to the right half.