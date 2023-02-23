When Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment opened its new home to the public in Feb. 2020, the organization’s leadership had no way of knowing that they would have to close its doors a mere three weeks later, due to the COVID pandemic.

The Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center would be open to visitors on and off for the next couple of years, hosting a more limited number of events than PACE had originally envisioned and in different ways than the organization had planned.

“We originally thought that the main stage, the theater and the ballet and the orchestra, would be the main driver of people into the building, but COVID caused us to rethink about all the other things we could be doing for the community,” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “We had to quickly shift from this thought process of, ‘oh my gosh, we’re gonna have this big building, we’re gonna have tons of programming here physically,’ and we had to become creative in a way to be able to still provide arts and culture programming for our community, but do it in a safe manner.”

PACE held classes online and provided content through its YouTube channel, including a writers and artists speaker series and performances by the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra.

But it wasn’t until early 2022 that PACE really began to fulfill its promise as a destination, Kehm said.

Nearly 57,000 people visited the Hoff Center in 2022 — mostly people from Iowa and Nebraska, but there were visitors from as far away as California and Florida as well.

PACE had given itself goals for the number of classes it would provide last year. For example, PACE had goals of 12 adult classes and 42 children’s classes. Due to interest, the Hoff Center ended up hosting 22 classes for adults and a whopping 145 classes for kids.

The Chanticleer Theater presented five shows last year, and the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra performed three shows, the last two of which sold out.

“And we’ve had a waiting list of people trying to get into the shows,” Kehm said. “And so, to me, that shows that not only are they gaining momentum, but they’re gaining a following and their content and their programming is getting stronger.”

Before the Hoff Center opened, the KSO didn’t have a real home to rehearse, “and so now they have access to actual rehearsal space and they have access to a beautiful theater with state-of-the art sound and lighting,” Kehm said. “And they have grown by leaps and bounds by having a place to perform.”

After its “first real strong year,” Kehm hopes to keep the momentum going in 2023 with a full slate of arts, theater, dance, music and cultural programming for adults, children and everyone in between.

Not to put the cart before the horse, but looking even further ahead, Kehm sees the neighborhood around the Hoff Center becoming even more of an arts and culture destination.

“The visioning sessions always had something really bigger for us,” Kehm said. “So the idea or the concept is that in five to 10 years, we would continue development and growth down here in the district, so we start looking at maybe more places for artists to have storefronts, maybe some housing, maybe some mixed use, maybe some restaurants for those entrepreneurs to have their own physical space as well. So, we’re not done yet, is what I would say. Give us a couple more years before we start our next big phase.”

Upcoming events at the Hoff Center include the musical “Into the Woods” in March at the Chanticleer Theater, and the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra will be teaming up with a local Pink Floyd tribute band to perform the entirety of “The Wall” in April.

For more information about PACE, and a full calendar of events, visit paceartsiowa.org.