New MICAH House executive director Ashley Flater always knew she wanted to work in the nonprofit arena, but it wasn’t until the church she worked for in Omaha hosted an event with kids from Youth Emergency Services that she found her calling.

“I was just really touched by YES’s mission when I first heard about it,” Flater said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil.

YES does exactly what its acronym stands for — it’s an Omaha-based nonprofit that assists youths experiencing homelessness or near-homelessness by first seeing to their immediate needs — food, shelter, clothing — and then creating a support system that will hopefully allow them to become self-sufficient.

Flater was so moved by YES’s mission to end youth homelessness that she applied for a job with the organization.

“Working within that organization, and learning more about the barriers that people face, and the reasons why people experience homelessness, really fueled my fire,” Flater said.

Flater worked at YES for more than four years as the organization’s communications coordinator, where she developed a marketing plan and fundraising initiatives, including the nonprofit’s annual giving campaign.

From there, Flater applied for a job as development director with MICAH House, which “has felt more like a natural progression over time, just because this is what I want to be doing,” she said. “This is where I want to have an impact and this is where I want to help people in need.”

When Flater was hired, MICAH House was in the middle of a capital campaign to raise funds for expanding its building on Avenue J, only there was nobody in charge of fundraising.

“With that campaign there was a lot of fundraising that needed to happen, a lot more communication with donors to kind of keep them in the loop about what was going on and how their donations were being spent, and so that’s really where I stepped in,” Flater said.

As development director from February 2018 to October 2021, Flater was able to cultivate one-on-one relationships with donors in order to keep them updated, but also to find out what it is about MICAH House and its mission that interests them.

“Like, what are we doing that gets them excited about the work?” Flater said.

After nearly four years in that role, Flater was presented with an opportunity she hadn’t been expecting, and didn’t know that she wanted.

Jaymes Sime, then the MICAH House executive director, told Flater that he was taking over as president and CEO of Child Saving Institute in Omaha and asked if she wanted to step in as interim director.

“I had never really aspired to be an executive director,” Flater said. “But this opportunity came open and I said, ‘I’ll fill in, we’ll see how it goes,’ and then the more I did the work, the longer I stayed in the position, I thought, ‘I can do this’ and this has been a really good transition for me.”

As executive director, Flater still fundraises and works with donors, but having a say in how those raised funds are used to reduce the barriers for clients “is really important for me.”

“I do a little bit of everything,” Flater said. “I’m involved in a lot of different conversations every single day, but I really wouldn’t have it any other way. I want to work closely with our staff. They’re amazing. They do great work day in and day out, and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them. And I love that I get to spend more time working one-on-one with them, to see different programs and initiatives come to fruition.”

In the press release announcing her appointment as executive director, the president of the MICAH House board of directors said, “We are thrilled that Ashley has accepted the position as MICAH House’s executive director. Her commitment to our mission, her leadership skills and her ability to work collaboratively with our staff, volunteers and partners make her the ideal candidate for this position.”

Eradicating homelessness is a tall order, because there are so many factors that play a part in it, and there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Everybody experiences homelessness for different reasons.

“People like to think that there are so many people out there that are just one paycheck away from being homeless, and while that may be true for some, it’s much more complex than that,” Flater said. “There’s so many different reasons why individuals are experiencing homelessness, and, for our clients, a lot of that is domestic violence and housing instability.”

Flater said that MICAH House’s goal of getting their clients into permanent housing has become increasingly difficult due to the number of barriers people face when they find themselves in this situation. The solution requires so much more than just putting a roof over their head.

“With the cost of housing, the cost of rentals, the availability of housing, it all adds up really quickly, and then you just build on top of that,” Flater said. “So then we’re talking about, how would they pay for housing? They need a job. Do they have a job that provides a living wage? I don’t know. For most people that answer is ‘no.’”

In addition to securing adequate housing and employment, Flater points to transportation options, healthcare and childcare as yet more potential barriers people who are experiencing homelessness face.

“We’re looking at all of these different pieces that add up to this issue that they’re up against every single day,” Flater said. “It’s never just one solution. It’s not just, ‘Oh, we’ll just do this one thing, solved.’ It’s, ‘We need that plus five other options, and who can help take some of that on?’ How is this organization, this foundation, this individual going to make a difference in this one solution, and so on, and so on. And so it’s all of those different pieces coming together, almost like a puzzle, it has to all come together to fit and work.”