After Council Bluffs Police Lt. Chad Geer explained the formation and purpose of the department’s Emergency Services Team, last week’s Citizens’ Police Academy class took an unexpected turn.

Instead of focusing on the unit’s responsibilities, many of which involve high risk situations like armed and barricaded subjects, and serving search or arrest warrants to individuals known to be dangerous, or the weapons they use — Sig Sauer P320 sidearms, Benelli shotguns, and AR-15s that each officer is free to modify to meet their needs — Geer began to speak about some of the situations for which the EST is deployed that would perhaps be better served by a different approach.

Instead of dispatching a team of heavily armed police officers to respond to a suicide attempt or a domestic situation, why not send a mental health professional whose training consisted of more than a couple of psychology classes?

“(Someone is) in crisis, he doesn’t need a police officer,” Geer said. “He needs a therapist or a medical professional, and we’re just not that. … When they talk about defunding the police, do I think that’s a great plan? Absolutely not, but I do think we need more medical professionals wearing a badge or being with us to give these people additional help.”

Geer has been a police officer for 30 years, the last 25 with the CBPD, and from his first job in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, he was being asked to do things he didn’t receive training for.

“They hand me this long, skinny thing, and they said, ‘here, you unlock the car doors with this,’” Geer said. “I’m like, ‘what?’”

“‘Yeah, you unlock car doors.’”

“Well, how do you do that?”

“‘You stick it down there and just jam it around the keyhole.’”

“Okay…”

“So they’re dispatching us to unlock cars,” Geer said. “Well, that’s what a locksmith does. He’s trained to do it. He has all the right tools. Why are you sending me, you know? It’s not as bad, but it’s the same, I mean, I know some things about marital counseling just because I’ve been to it a few times on my own time, not because they taught us at the academy.”

And younger officers who may get called to someone’s house for a domestic situation usually don’t have enough life experience to connect with someone who is in crisis, Geer said.

“You take somebody that’s 20 years old or 21 years old, he’s probably never been in a really big argument with his wife or, you know, never been that distraught over being divorced,” Geer said. “Hey, I’ve been there. Empathy is number one. It’s hard, but, by the same token, it’s not a job that I should be doing.”

It wasn’t until the COVID pandemic first began that Geer realized how much of his job was taking calls for mental health crises. He was working the overnight shift when all the bars and restaurants were shut down.

“I’m telling you, it was like a ghost town in this place,” Geer said. “I mean, you could shoot a cannon on Broadway and not hit anything. And my god, it made my life easy, but it also made me realize how many people are in crisis. I mean, it was just kind of disguised with bar fighting, suicidal thoughts, shoplifter at Walmart, shoplifter at the other Walmart, you know, but when you take all the other calls out, it’s just people in crisis, you know, straight across the board. It’s like, if we didn’t have people in crisis, we could actually do, like, patrol and preventative stuff.”

Not that crime prevention is easy.

Geer told a story about a local Walmart that turned down an applicant for a pharmacy job, and so the applicant threatened to blow up the store.

“So they paid five cops to sit at every one of the doors, one cop at every door, a cruiser parked out front,” Geer said. “Their loss prevention was still picking up shoplifters. Every person had to walk by a cop to get into the store. I just didn’t understand it.”