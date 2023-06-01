​​The Western Iowa Labor Federation and the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County submitted nearly 4,000 signatures Wednesday, May 31, collected on a petition to trigger a special election on Aug. 1 to decide how the county elects its supervisors.

If the intended efforts succeed during the special election, Pottawattamie County would elect its supervisors in five districts rather than the entire county selecting five supervisors at-large.

On Wednesday, Jen Pellant, president of the WILF, emphasized the inequities in the current system.

“It makes no sense that four of our five supervisors live in one 15-mile stretch on the most prosperous side of the largest city (in the county),” Pellant said in a press conference after turning the ballots in. “It makes no sense that huge parts of this county have no representatives that share their perspectives or their experience with county services or county needs.”

After a five-day challenge period, which the petition is likely to survive — as it has about 1,000 more signatures than necessary — the county auditor will organize the special election, for which the county will try to open all polling places and will allow up to 20 days of early voting.

The special election will allow residents to decide how they want to elect representatives to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors by proposing three options. All three will be listed on the August ballot.

The specific result supported by the petition organizers is option three, which requires each supervisor to live in the district they represent. Voters would then elect one representative for the district they reside in.

Option two also divides the county into five districts, but would allow countywide residents to vote for all members of the board. Option one would keep the current system intact.

Should option two or three be selected by voters, a districting committee will determine how the five districts look in preparation of the 2024 elections, which would be the first under the proposed system.

The organizers said the election gives the people in the county a chance to have their voices heard about how they want to be represented.

“We need more folks on these boards like us, and plan three will help us do that,” Pellant said. “The at-large plan by which Pottawattamie County currently elects its supervisors is a plan they selected for themselves. The voters should get to decide how their supervisors are elected.”

Jeff Shudak, immediate past president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation who has been heavily involved in the petition efforts, told The Nonpareil on Thursday, June 1, that the county rejected only 96 of the signatures collected. Those rejections were largely due to illegible handwriting and signatures from those not living in the county, he said.

CCPC co-chair Doug Irwin thanked the community Wednesday for helping push the petition across the finish line.

“I want to thank not only the people who went out and got signatures, but also the county residents who took the time to sign it,” Irwin said.